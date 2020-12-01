MERKEL: Turkey moves on Cyprus are ‘offensive’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said what is happening in the Mediterranean with Cyprus reunification and energy exploration by Turkey are of a very offensive and provocative nature.

Speaking during a Conference of Parliamentary Committees (COSAC) on Monday, Merkel said: “Unfortunately the progress of EU -Turkey relations is not so noteworthy as I would like.

“We made a lot of effort…There is a series of obstacles and difficulties which come continuously to the forefront and so we will have to wait and see how the discussion will evolve in December, but it has not proceeded as I hoped it would.”

“Turkey follows a route during the last years, which according to our understanding of values and beliefs, is subject to a lot of criticism.

“What is happening in the Mediterranean, both as regards Cyprus and the reunification of the island, and the issue of the exploitation of mineral resources by Turkey are issues which have a very offensive and provocative nature I would say.”

“it is a good sign that Oruc Reis has returned to a Turkish port, but we still have drilling operations off the coast of Cyprus.

“We have said that during the European Council in December we will address this issue once again and we will consider how to react to the whole situation.

This will take place on December 10 and 11 as we have planned to do so.”

When EU leaders meet next week they will consider sanctions against Turkey for its illegal activities in the East Med.

The German Chancellor said that Turkey is a country that has most probably received most refugees in the world due to the conflict in Syria: “I am in favour to keep supporting Turkey as regards this issue.”

Ankara has a seismic research vessel in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), to conduct unauthorised drilling activities of hydrocarbons, in areas licensed by Nicosia to international energy companies.

The European Council in February placed two people under restrictive measures for Turkey`s unauthorised drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. (source CNA)