COVID19: Cyprus post backlog as air traffic slows

The coronavirus outbreak is playing havoc with postal traffic as a significant decrease in flights has meant that packages sent from or to Cyprus are facing long delays.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Cyprus Post informed the public that due to the pandemic, and a subsequent decrease in flights to and from Cyprus, postal services have been affected by the disruption.

It said delays will be noted in the arrival of postal items, as well as in the sending of mail abroad which does not bode well for the holiday season.

“In particular, the Cyprus Post has been informed by the Deutsche Post (German Post) that due to the accumulation of a large volume of items at Frankfurt Airport, these will be processed alternatively by ship, as it is currently impossible to be forwarded by air”.

Germany is known to be one of the destinations from where Cypriots prefer to do their online shopping for electronics and gadgets, along with China and the UK.

Cyprus Post said it is making every effort for the timely processing of all incoming mail, which is expected to increase as we get closer to the busy Christmas period.

It gave no estimate on how long the delays are expected to take for the sending or receiving of parcels from Europe.

“The Cyprus Post will monitor the situation and we will update the public regularly.”