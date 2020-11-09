Passenger car sales drop 21% in October

Motor vehicle sales were affected by the pandemic in Cyprus dropping by an annual 18.5% in the first 10 months to October.

During this period there was a two-month lockdown from March to May.

In October alone, total registrations of motor vehicles was 3,171, a decrease of 23% compared to October 2019.

According to data released by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat), total registrations of motor vehicles fell to 32,277 in January-October 2020, from 39,617 in the same 10 months of 2019.

Passenger saloon car sales dipped 21.2% to 25,223 from 32,016 in January-October 2019.

From the total sales of passenger saloon cars, 8,530 or 33.8% were new and 16,693 or 66.2% were used.

For October, passenger saloon car sales fell year-on-year by 21% to 2,571.

Commercial vehicle sales decreased by 20.6% to 3,750 in January-October 2020, compared to 4,722 in 2019.

Light goods vehicles decreased by 22.6% to 3,139, heavy goods vehicles by 7.0% to 464 and road tractors by an annual 1.5% to 147.

Compared to September, total vehicle registrations fell 23% while saloon car sales declined by 20%.