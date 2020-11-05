COVID19: Cyprus jobless doubled in October  

Cyprus registered unemployed spiked 90% in October to 31,487 from 16,5444 in 2019, as the pandemic takes its toll on the labour market with hospitality and services taking the heaviest blow.

Statistical Service data shows registered unemployed are mainly in the sector of accommodation and food services where unemployment rose by 5,283 from October 2019.

Retail was badly hit with the number of unemployed rising by 2,441 compared with the same month of last year.

Other sectors posting three-digit annual jobless increases were transportation and storage with 791 persons, education with 710, professional, scientific and technical services (690) and administrative and support service activities (685).

Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, registered unemployed for October increased to 38,477 from 37,126 in the previous month, marking the fourth consecutive monthly rise.