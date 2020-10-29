COVID19: Experts say cases spike will cause more deaths

As Cyprus COVID-19 infections soar in October with authorities reporting triple-digit figures of new cases eight out of the past nine days, experts expect the number of coronavirus-related deaths to rise.

Over 55% of Cyprus’ cases total (3930) since the outbreak in March have been recorded in October (2,175).

In comments to the Cyprus News Agency, a specialist in infection control and government advisor Dr Constantinos Tsioutis said the increase in hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients is an indication of what is to come.

He said with this many cases, COVID deaths – now at a lowly 25 – are also expected to increase.

Tsioutis said according to data, one in two patients admitted into an ICU has died.

The number of COVID-19 patients currently being treated in a hospital reached 40 on Thursday, more than double compared to the previous week when just 19 patients were in hospital.

“Taking in mind the surge of previous weeks, we expect to see more admissions in hospitals and ICUs.

Out of the people who contract the virus, a percentage of patients will need hospitalization, another percentage will need intensive care, and some will die.

At the moment the ICU mortality is around 40-50%, that is almost one in two admitted dies.”

He argued that if patient numbers in ICUs rise, then specialists will be recommending to the authorities to apply tighter measures.

“At this stage, it is better to wait for measures already enforced to pay-off.”

“Until recently the percentage of elderly people contracting the virus has been low. However, it is a matter of time before more elderly start falling ill, especially if people who have tested positive or are self-isolating do not stick to the instructions given”.

Tsioutis said the elderly and the vulnerable with underlying health issues are much more likely to develop a serious illness and need hospital care.

He stressed that Cyprus not out of the woods, and it will take several weeks until the virus is back under control.