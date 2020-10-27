COVID19: Cyprus Transport, Defence, Shipping ministers self-isolate

Two Cyprus ministers and the deputy shipping minister have been instructed to self-isolate after coming into contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Minister of Transport, Communications & Works Yiannis Karousos, Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides and Deputy Minister of Shipping Vasilis Demetriades have all been told to self-isolate.

According to reports, the close contact who tested positive to the virus is an advisor to the Transport Minister who participated in a meeting in Larnaca on Friday at which all three officials participated in.

According to CNA, Karousos had come into contact with the confirmed case, a Ministry advisor, before meeting the Defence Minister and the Deputy Minister of Shipping at Larnaca’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

It is understood the Transport Minister tested negative while the results for the other two officials are pending.

Karousos was instructed to self-isolate despite testing negative and has stayed away from his office this week.

A number of people at JRCC in Larnaca, who came into contact with the three officials, have also been tested.