COVID19: Cyprus cases ‘still high’ at 127, October tally tops 1,211

Cyprus reported 127 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday, the third highest figure this month with the total for October rising to 1,211.

This brings the number of Covid-19 infections in the Republic of Cyprus during the pandemic to 2,966, with 23 patients being treated for the virus in state hospitals, one less than the day before.

The health ministry said it conducted 3,309 tests during the last 24 hours, with the patients having symptoms outnumbering the asymptomatic persons.

It said that “during the past three days, there is an increase in the number of persons that present serious symptoms and need care. Unfortunately, this confirms the assessment that with the increase in daily infections, the risk of exposing people in vulnerable groups also rises.”

“The ratio between infections and lab tests proved the need to strictly abide with the protection measures as at present one in 25 persons who has been tests, has proven to be positive with the virus.”

Commenting on the increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Cyprus Medical Association said on Wednesday that if the current situation of a rising number of cases continues then more people will be treated at intensive care units and then hospitals’ readiness will be tested.

Regarding Wednesday’s cases, the health ministry said that 31 infections were identified through contact tracing, while 74 showed symptoms and were referred by their GP. Of the 690 tests on arriving passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, only four tested positive.

Of some 436 tests conducted in targeted groups – schools, football clubs, migrants and care homes – none tested positive.

Meanwhile, epidemiologists said the next few days will be crucial in deciding whether Cyprus is able to contain the virus which is spreading more rapidly.

In comments earlier Wednesday on state broadcaster CyBC, Dr George Nicolopoulos, professor of epidemiology and a government advisor said Cyprus is on the edge, especially with Limassol as the new hotspot.

Nicolopoulos said the virus reproduction rate – a key measure of how fast it’s growing – is well above “one” which will, in turn, lead to more hospital admissions.

“We currently believe the rate to be well above ‘one’, and a bit higher than 1.5.”

The R(t) at the beginning of the outbreak in early March was 3, dropping to under one the first months of the summer, jumping to 2 in August.

The transmission rate shows how many people are infected on average from someone with COVID, containment is achieved if it’s below one.