Cyprus, USA working together in security, defence

Nicosia and Washington have reaffirmed their commitment to further develop closer cooperation on issues of security and defence after the lifting of a US arms embargo.

A new era in Cyprus-US defence and security relations was underlined Monday during a meeting of Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper.

They reviewed the current situation of the bilateral cooperation between Cyprus and the US on issues of security and defence and discussed further steps.

They exchanged views on the partial lifting of the 33-year US arms embargo on Cyprus, participation in the US military training program IMET, and the establishment of a training facility in Larnaca.

The new facility will be named “Cyprus Center for Land, Open Seas and Port Security” (CYCLOPS) after an MoU was signed during the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in September.

Moreover, Christodoulides and Cooper exchanged views on the situation in the broader Eastern Mediterranean region, in light of Turkey’s illegal activities.

Cooper is paying a working visit to Nicosia, in the framework of a trip to Greece, Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Poland.