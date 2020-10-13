EU calls Turkey to immediately reverse Varosha opening

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, issued a new statement on Varosha Tuesday which calls on Turkey to reverse its decision to open the fenced-off ghost town.

“The EU expresses its grave concern over the decision to proceed with the `opening` as of 8 October 2020 of part of the fenced area of Varosha, following the announcement made in Ankara on 6 October,” said a statement

“The EU underlines the importance of the status of Varosha, as set out in relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and will continue to be guided by these Resolutions, in particular UN Security Council Resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992).

“In this respect, the EU reiterates that full respect of relevant UN Security Council Resolutions is crucial and calls for the immediate reversal of recent actions.”

Borrell added: “The EU supports the speedy resumption of negotiations, under the auspices of the UN, and remains fully committed to a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem “.

“It expects the same of Turkey. The EU stands ready to play an active role in supporting the negotiations, including by appointing, upon resumption, a representative to the UN Good Offices Mission.” (source CNA)