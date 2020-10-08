High concentrations of dust over Cyprus

There are high concentrations of dust recorded in the skies over Cyprus on Thursday, according to measurements of the Air Quality Monitoring Network.

Limassol and Paphos are towns with the highest concentration of dust in the air which adds to the discomfort as the weather is also warmer than usual for this time of year.

Authorities have urged the public, especially vulnerable groups (children, the elderly) to avoid circulating in open areas until the phenomenon passes.

The small size of respirable particles in dust may have negative effects on human health or those with respiratory diseases.

Employers must take appropriate measures (organizational and/or technical) after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working outdoors, it is recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection.

Hourly dust concentrations measured Thursday morning:

Nicosia: 65.9 μg/m3

Limassol: 77 μg/m3

Larnaca: — μg/m3

Paphos: 71 μg/m3

Paralimni: 49.1 μg/m3

Zygi: 68.2 μg/m3

Ayia Marina Xyliatou: 81.1 μg/m3

Dust refers to respirable particulate matter of a diameter smaller than 10 μm (PM10) in the air.

According to legislation, daily average concentrations should not exceed 50 μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter).

Real-time updates are available online at www.airquality.gov.cy and through the free mobile application ‘Air Quality Cyprus’.