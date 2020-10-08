COVID19: Testing scheme for Larnaca, Famagusta villages

Health authorities launched Thursday a second 3,000 random COVID-19 testing scheme in Larnaca and Famagusta villages after a spike in coronavirus cases fuelled by major clusters in the districts.

The testing scheme is being carried out by mobile testing units which will visit communities chosen on the basis of epidemiological and demographic criteria.

Some of the main places to be visited are Paralimni, Aradippou, Dherynia, Oroklini and Pyla.

According to the latest infographic bulletin issued by the Health Ministry, so far Cyprus has carried out 43,789.2 per 100,000 population corresponding to more than 400,000 tests in total.

Tighter restrictions on social gatherings in Larnaca and Famagusta have been imposed to stem the spread of the virus which has created several clusters in Larnaca of more than 80 infections.

Measures in Famagusta came to an end on Thursday while Larnaca measures were extended for another week until 15 October.

Under the restrictions, household gatherings in Larnaca will remain limited to 10 people.

Social gatherings held in the Larnaca district cannot have more than 10 people present whether indoors or in outdoor public spaces, children included.

A ceiling of 75 people is placed on indoor catering and 150 in outdoor hospitality facilities.

There can be no more than 10 per table/reservation at restaurants.

A maximum of 75 people is allowed inside Larnaca’s churches while football games and other sports events will be played without fans.

Theatres and cinemas can continue working as long as they do not allow more than 75 people inside or 150 outdoors.

Wedding and christening receptions are banned in an attempt to minimize physical contact at such social events.

People who have a wedding or a christening planned will have to make do with dinner-only events which cannot host more than 350 people.

Another set of restrictions that came into effect on Monday, puts a 14-day freeze on all football activity in Larnaca and Famagusta at academy youth level (under 18s).