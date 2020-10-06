Cyprus unemployed nearly doubles in September

As the pandemic bites into the economy, the number of registered unemployment in September increased by 81% annually to 30,718 from 16,968 last year, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service.

Registered unemployed at the District Labour Office s in September reached 30,718 (actual data).

Based on seasonally adjusted data showing the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed increased to 36,452 from 35,502 in August.

Compared with September 2019, an increase of 13,750 to the unemployment register was recorded.

This was attributed mainly to the sectors of accommodation and food service activities (+5,498), trade (+2,192), transportation and storage (+826), administrative and support service activities (+682), professional, scientific and technical activities(+644) and education (+561).

According to the Department of Labour, the comparison of data since the outbreak in March is not considered safe.

This is due to the automatic renewals of registered unemployed and new registrations of unemployed people without their physical presence to avoid the spread of coronavirus.