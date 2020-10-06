Cyprus unemployed nearly doubles in September

As the pandemic bites into the economy, the number of registered unemployment in September increased by 81% annually to 30,718 from 16,968 last year, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service.

Registered unemployed at the District Labour Office s in September reached 30,718 (actual data).

Based on seasonally adjusted data showing the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed increased to 36,452 from 35,502 in August.

Compared with September 2019, an increase of 13,750 to the unemployment register was recorded.

This was attributed mainly to the sectors of accommodation and food service activities (+5,498), trade (+2,192), transportation and storage (+826), administrative and support service activities (+682), professional, scientific and technical activities(+644) and education (+561).

According to the Department of Labour, the comparison of data since the outbreak in March is not considered safe.

This is due to the automatic renewals of registered unemployed and new registrations of unemployed people without their physical presence to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Table 1
Month and Year Registered Unemployed – Actual Data Registered Unemployed – Seasonally Adjusted Data
2020    
September 30.718 36.452
August 33.649 35.502
July 32.313 34.242
June 31.158 34.218
May 29.604 34.277
April 28.591 32.065
March 26.353 22.906
February 25.620 21.745
January 26.214 21.565
2019    
December 25.285 21.366
November 24.495 21.476
October 16.544 20.886
September 16.968 20.690
August 19.883 21.380
July 20.582 21.782
June 18.960 21.535
May 17.607 21.118
April 20.315 22.657
March 26.508 23.299
February 29.751 24.269
January 30.951 24.577
2018    
December 29.800 24.770
November 28.514 24.970
October 20.447 24.966
September 21.399 25.550
August 23.866 25.621

 

 

 

