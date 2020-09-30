Greece, Spain FMs in Cyprus to talk Turkey

The Foreign Ministers of Greece and Spain will pay working visits to Cyprus on Wednesday focusing on EU-Turkey relations given Ankara’s activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Talks with their Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides also come on the eve of an EU leaders summit in Brussels where possible sanctions against Turkey will be discussed.

A Foreign Ministry statement said that Christodoulides will a private meeting with the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Arancha González Laya on EU cooperation before expanded deliberations with their delegations.

Bilateral relations between Cyprus and Spain will be reviewed to further enhance them while the two sides will also discuss developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and EU-Turkey relations.

This will encompass Turkey’s search for energy riches and challenging maritime zones of Greece and Cyprus.

The European Council on October 1-2 has the issue high on its agenda.

Moreover, they will discuss issues of common European, Mediterranean and regional interest and will examine concrete ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation in this framework.

González Laya will also be received by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

On Wednesday afternoon, Christodoulides will meet his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

Discussions will focus on the coordination of activities and actions given the strategic discussion about Turkey that will take place in Brussels over the escalation of Turkey’s unlawful behaviour in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara has sent its drillship Yavuz to conduct unauthorised drilling activities in areas licensed by Cyprus to international energy companies.