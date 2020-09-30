COVID19: Fifth UN peacekeeper in Cyprus tests positive

A British UN peacekeeper is in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus when arriving in Cyprus, UN Peacekeeping Force (UNFICYP) spokesperson Aleem Siddique said.

“UNFICYP can confirm that one of our peacekeepers from the UK has tested positive for the coronavirus. The patient was asymptomatic and was isolated immediately after testing positive.

The individual is being closely monitored by medical staff and the mission has completed a robust process of contact tracing to prevent further contagion,” Siddique said in a statement.

He said UNFICYP was working closely with the authorities to “ensure that all relevant protocols to prevent and mitigate the risk of COVID-19 are strictly adhered to”.

Siddique pointed out “all new personnel undergo 28 days of quarantine (14 days before departure and a further 14 days immediately upon arrival in Cyprus) before the commencement of their duties with the mission.

“Pre- and post-departure quarantine, availability of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), and an ongoing review of medical capacities and supplies are among the mitigation measures being taken for all incoming peacekeepers.”

Five UNFICYP peacekeepers have tested positive since the outbreak in March, four of whom have fully recovered.

“Our priority is to ensure the COVID-free status of all uniformed personnel in accordance with the rigorous controls and direction laid down by the (UN) Secretary-General and Cypriot authorities,” Siddique said. (source CNA)