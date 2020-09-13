COVID19: Cyprus reports 3 new cases, Russian passenger and contact tracing from clusters

Cyprus health authorities announced three new cases of SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday, raising the total number of coronavirus infections to 1,526 as new cases remain at single digit levels for the second week.

One of the new cases is related to travel, a passenger arriving from Russia, while the other two resulted from contact tracing of earlier discovered clusters.

Travellers from Russia are not allowed to visit Cyprus, but the woman who was tested positive arrived on Friday, with special permission to visit her daughter who is a permanent resident of Cyprus. She was asymptomatic and will go into quarantine.

Two new cases of Covid-19 were discovered through contact tracing of people related to earlier clusters.

One is an Indian national, and flatmate of three others who were also tested positive on September 2, 5 and 6, respectively. This person is also asymptomatic and sent for quarantine to the Eden care home near Larnaca.

The second person discovered through contact tracing resulted from another cluster that has been positive for four persons to date. The first person is a woman who was discovered on Wednesday, September 9, from lab testing at state hospitals. A further two relatives were found to be positive on Friday, September 11.

The health ministry said a total of 2,810 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 1,560 were passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, and repatriates. A further 41 tests were conducted through the contact tracing method.

Three patients tested positive with SARS-CoV-2 infections are being treated at the Famagusta General hospital, one of whom is in intensive care. One more passenger is being treated at Nicosia General, who has been removed from a ventilator.