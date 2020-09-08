COVID19: Cyprus study to reveal coronavirus immunity

The Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics wants to draw a better picture of how the coronavirus has spread in the community and the degree of immunity that has built up.

CING announced on Tuesday it has launched nationwide research to investigate the presence of antibodies in individuals who tested positive for Covid-19, those who tested negative and people who have not been tested.

In comments to the Cyprus News Agency, the director of the department of molecular virology Dr Christina Christodoulou said the institute is calling on the public to volunteer blood samples which will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Volunteers will need to contact the institute and sign a consent form.

Christodoulou said the study, similar to research carried out in other countries, is particularly important at the current stage to collect information on the immune system’s ability to produce antibodies against Covid-19.

“The research will provide data on the quality of the specific immune response against different antigens of the virus,” Christodoulou said.

She noted that all people, whether they have previously tested positive or negative to COVID-19, or not tested at all may take part in the study.

Researcher at the institute Dr George Krasias said: “Overall, the results that will emerge from this study can be used to determine decisions for the future.”

He said findings of the study could also help people currently suffering from COVID-19, as individuals who test positive for antibodies to Covid-19 could become blood donors for plasma isolation, which can then be used for treatments.