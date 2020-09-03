COVID19: Cyprus daily cases contained to a trickle

Cyprus reported just three new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, keeping daily cases in single-digit figures for a sixth day running, following a week of fluctuating rates of coronavirus.

Thursday’s results were reported after an unusually low number of 2,149 tests was carried out, bringing the national COVID-19 total to 1,498.

The three new cases included a person with a recent travel history to the Czech Republic, a Syrian migrant arriving in Cyprus from Turkey via the Turkish occupied north and one local infection.

A case involving the Syrian immigrant was found after 35 tests were carried out on migrants at a reception centre.

The local infection was a person tested at a private laboratory but did not have symptoms.

No positive cases were found among some 1,116 tests carried out on passengers at Cyprus’ airports.

The case involving a person with a recent travel history to the Czech Republic was tested by a state hospital lab after developing symptoms.

Four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 reference hospital at Famagusta General while one patient was transferred to the Nicosia ICU after his condition worsened.

The patient joined another person who has been on a ventilator in intensive care at Nicosia General for two weeks.