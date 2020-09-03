Another red alert for September heatwave

Cyprus is not done with extreme heatwaves this year, as the Met Office issued another red alert for Thursday, the third this week with temperatures expected to rise on Friday to a scorching 46 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office said this was the first time it had ever forecast maximum temperatures of 46°C for the following day – it would also surpass the hottest day on record that stands at 45.6°C.

Thursday’s red alert is in effect until 5 pm, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorological Service.

This week Cyprus has baked under soaring maximum temperatures of 41-44°C.

The Met Office said maximum temperatures on Thursday will reach 43° C, only to get hotter on Friday reaching 46° C, with temperatures remaining at the same levels over the weekend.

Normal average temperatures for the season is 35° C.

The weather on Thursday will see maximum temperatures rise to 42°C inland, 36° C in the mountains and on the coasts 33-35° C.

The public is advised to stay in cool areas, drinking plenty of fluids and avoid strenuous exercise.

People are also advised to wear light clothing while vulnerable groups should remain indoors and keep cool.

Fire hazards remain high with the public urged to avoid actions and activities which may cause a fire.

Cyprus has already witnessed its hottest July and August on record.

In July, Cyprus saw daily maximum temperatures reaching or exceeding 40 degrees Celsius more times (17) than in any other July since 1983, and the second hottest day on record at 44.6° C.

The average daily maximum temperature in July was 39.7°C with the island experiencing a series of week-long heatwaves.

August saw some 12 days with temperatures equal or above 40° C, which is a record for the month, and the third hottest day ever with 44.5° C on 31 August.

The average daily temperatures for August reached a record 39.5° C.