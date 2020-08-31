COVID19: Only new case is a Polish tourist

Cyprus reported just one new coronavirus case on Monday, that of a Polish tourist who arrived on the island via Germany.

Cyprus succeeded in keeping new confirmed COVID-19 infections in single-digit figures for a third day running following a week of fluctuating rates of coronavirus cases.

Cyprus reported four cases on Sunday and two on Saturday, following Friday’s 14.

The country has now confirmed a total of 1,488 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak.

Monday’s only case was a Polish national arriving from Germany who was found after being randomly tested at Paphos airport.

While Poland is in category B, travellers must carry a negative COVID-19 test taken a maximum of 72 hours before departure, Germany is in category A, travellers don’t need a test before arrival but can be selected for random testing.

According to the Health Ministry, some 1,190 tests were carried out at Cyprus airports and 88 on contacts of known cases from a total 1,916 tests.

Some 307 samples were tested at private laboratories.

Seven patients are now being treated at the reference hospital at Famagusta General, one of which is in the Acute Care Unit.

Another patient remains in intensive care at Nicosia General Hospital.