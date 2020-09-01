COVID19: Cyprus shortens test-free travel list

There are now just 11 countries on Cyprus’ safe travel list from which travellers do not need to present a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry.

The ‘safe list’ is getting shorter as Cyprus has demoted another four countries from category A to B while knocking two countries entirely off, following a resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe.

The Health Ministry has removed Hungary, Slovenia, and Slovakia from category A to B for the first time since it started issuing a ‘safe list’ when the airports reopened on June 9.

Hungary’s demotion came after a surge of cases found amongst passengers on flights from Budapest and Debrecen.

Just in the last four days, the Health Ministry announced that eight passengers on flights from Hungary were found positive for coronavirus.

Cyprus also demoted Lichtenstein to category B, while knocking Ruanda and Monaco off the list.

Australia found its way back to category B status after being removed on August 20.

Changes to the travel status of each country come into effect from Saturday, September 5.

Entry to Cyprus from category C countries is only allowed for Cypriots, residents, and people with a special permit.

People arriving from these countries need to carry a coronavirus negative test, undergo another test upon arrival and then self-isolate for 14 days.

Arrivals from category C countries will need to repeat the test 48 hours before ending their 14-day self-isolation.

Meanwhile, despite a surge in cases of Cypriot holidaymakers returning from the Greek islands carrying the virus, Greece remains in category B.

Cyprus had earlier in August downgraded Greece to category B, infuriating tour operators and hoteliers in Greece with many cancelling their holidays, fearing an increasing rate of infections.

Visitors from the 11 classified Category A countries (down from 15 on August 28) left on the list are not required to provide a negative COVID-19 test.

Arrivals from countries in Category B need proof they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of boarding their flight to Cyprus.

All passengers, irrespective of category, are obliged to submit an application online for CyprusFlightPass (https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/) within 24 hours of departure.

Passenger arrivals are also randomly tested at the airports, Cypriots have the option of paying for a test (€60) on their return.

Group A – Low-risk countries

EU member states: 1) Germany, 2) Estonia, 3) Latvia, 4) Lithuania, 5) Finland

Members of Schengen: 1) Norway

Third countries: 1) Georgia, 2) Canada, 3) New Zealand, 4) South Korea, 5) Thailand

Group B

These are countries with R (t) above 1 and/or new cases of >1/100,000 people a day and/or increased COVID-19 mortality (>10/100,000 people) and/or limited lab tests (<2000 tests/100,000 people) or lack of classification by WHO.

This category now includes 23 countries, up from 20.

EU member states: 1) Austria, 2) Belgium, 3) Denmark, 4) Greece, 5) Ireland, 6) Italy, 7) Poland, 8) Portugal, 9) Sweden, 10) the Czech Republic, 11) the UK, 12) Slovenia, 13) Slovakia

Members of Schengen: 1) Switzerland, 2) Iceland, 3) Lichtenstein

Small nations: 1) the Vatican, 2) San Marino

Third Countries: 1) Uruguay, 2) China, 3) Japan, 4) Australia