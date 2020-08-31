COVID19: Passenger fined for refusing to wear mask on flight

A young passenger who refused to wear a face mask on board a Wizz Air flight from Athens was fined by police upon his arrival at Larnaca airport.

The young man caused a commotion after repeatedly refusing to wear a face mask despite being asked several times by the flight attendants to do so.

The incident was reported to the pilot by a crew member, who then reported the incident to authorities on the ground in Larnaca.

When the plane landed at 11.40 pm on Sunday, Larnaca Airport police boarded the plane requesting the disruptive passenger to present his travel documents.

He was handed an on-the-spot fine for violating regulations imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19, by refusing to wear a mask.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the man was tested for coronavirus along with all Cypriot nationals on board the flight.

The incident comes days after another similar incident on a flight from a Greek island to Wales led to nearly 200 passengers having to self-isolate after 16 people from the flight tested positive for COVID-19.

The August 25 flight from Zante to Cardiff, had Public Health Wales originally saying that at least seven passengers were infected with virus from different parties while onboard TUI Flight 6215.

Passengers on the flight, claiming that “not everyone was wearing a mask correctly, but that staff did not correct all passengers”. Claims that were refuted by tour operator TUI.

Following the incident, many social media users lashed out at the travel company stating that they planned to cancel their holiday, whereas other users said that people shouldn’t be risking international travel during the pandemic.

Greece had reported some 10,134 cases until Sunday afternoon and 262 deaths.

Travellers from Greece must present a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry into Cyprus while Cypriots can have the test on arrivals at a cost of €60.