COVID19: Cyprus cases remain in single-digit

After a week of fluctuating rates of coronavirus cases, Cyprus reported four new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, raising the national total to 1,487.

The four new cases included one positive test on a patient at state hospitals, while the other three were travel-related, resulting from 2074 tests at the island’s two main airports in Larnaca and Paphos.

One is a Greek national who arrived from Athens on August 27, while the other two were travellers from Budapest, one a British national who is resident in Cyprus and the other was a Cypriot.

All three were asymptomatic, the health authorities said.

After mishaps over tainted tests and daily infection rates in double-digits, Cyprus had some success to report on Saturday in keeping COVID-19 cases down to just two.

This also comes after health authorities reported 14 cases on Friday.

“It is very encouraging that we have returned to single-digit case numbers, which is a good omen as schools prepare to open for the new academic year. But as long as the airports are open, we will continue to see imported cases from travellers,” said immunologist Dr Petros Karayiannis.

Six patients are being treated at the reference hospital at Famagusta General, while one more remains in intensive care at Nicosia General.