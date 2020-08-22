COVID19: Cyprus reports 11 more cases

Cyprus reported 11 more Covid-19 infections on Saturday, same as the previous day, with health authorities struggling to contain the spread to single-digit daily infections.

Four of the new infections had a travel history while four more were close contacts of those who already have the virus.

The 11 cases were found after 3,446 tests, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases to 1,417 since the outbreak in March.

Of those with a travel history, one recently returned from Serbia a week ago and developed symptoms.

Another case was a Cypriot who returned from the Greek island of Mykonos but had no symptoms, a second was a foreign national returning from Athens who developed symptoms while a third case was a British resident who arrived from London and was asymptomatic.

These three were detected from 2,098 tests on passenger arrival.

Two other cases were detected after tests done randomly on individuals who gave samples on August 20 in Nicosia.

The Four cases who were detected by tracing the contacts of already confirmed cases were family members.

No cases were detected after 39 tests from GP referrals or 108 tests by the Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals.

According to the Health Ministry, two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 referral hospital Famagusta General while one person is on a ventilator at Nicosia General’s Intensive Care Unit.