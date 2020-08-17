UK dignitaries urge Britain to standby Cyprus

In a letter to The Times, 25 prominent UK personalities and politicians urged the British government to express its “clear support” to Greece and Cyprus over increased tensions caused by Turkey’s refusal to accept international maritime boundaries.

They also urged NATO allies to condemn Turkey’s drilling activities, instead of maintaining an “inappropriate” policy of equidistance.

“We too are deeply concerned by President Erdogan’s escalation of rhetoric and threat in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean.

Positive developments in energy are an opportunity to build more productive and stable regional relationships but require all parties to abide by international law.

Other regional governments have shown their willingness to negotiate within the framework set by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos),” said the letter in the Times published Monday.

Among the signatories were esteemed academics and well-known authors.

It added: “The Turkish government’s refusal to accept the convention is a stumbling block — a deliberate attempt by Ankara to deprive island states and states with island interests of their rights under customary international law.

Mr Erdogan’s policy is fomenting regional tension. European governments, including Britain’s, must give a clear message of support to states such as Greece and Cyprus that are upholding multilateral rules.

Turkey’s Nato allies need to be unequivocal that Ankara’s provocations are not acceptable.”

Among the 25 signatories to the letter were:

Kevin Featherstone, Professor of Contemporary Greek Studies, London School of Economics

Alberto Costa MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Greece

Denis MacShane, former Europe Minister

Roderick Beaton, Emeritus Koraes Professor, King’s College London

Dame Averil Cameron

Paul Cartledge, Professor of Greek Culture Emeritus, University of Cambridge

Louis de Bernières, author

Peter Frankopan, Professor of Global History, University of Oxford

Stephen Fry actor/writer

Timothy Garton Ash, Professor of European Studies, University of Oxford

Judith Herrin, Professor Emerita, King’s College London

Victoria Hislop, author, Honorary Citizen of Greece

David Holton, Emeritus Professor of Modern Greek, University of Cambridge

Peter Mackridge, Emeritus Professor of Modern Greek, University of Oxford

Ruth Padel, Professor of Poetry, King’s College London

Sofka Zinovieff, author