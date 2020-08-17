Cyprus intangible traditions showcased

Cyprus’ intangible national traditions, such as Lefkara lace, Tsiattista poetic duelling, the Byzantine Chant and the Mediterranean diet are showcased in a new UNESCO publication.

Entitled “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Cyprus – National Inventory”, the publication presents the wealth of traditions and customs that have been preserved across generations and are linked to the lives and activities of Cypriots, said the National Commission.

The publication presents the first 30 elements of the intangible cultural heritage of Cyprus inscribed on the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage between 2009 and 2017.

Cyprus traditional wedding customs, the craft of basket-weaving and straw weaving, traditional Easter games, red clay pottery, the art of needlepoint laces of various regions in Cyprus, are also some of the intangible cultural heritage elements that are presented in the publication.

The island’s intangible traditional wealth is presented through the most recent on-site photographic documentation of people, places, traditions, practices, techniques, tools and objects.

The Cyprus National Commission for UNESCO and the Deputy Ministry of Tourism hope this publication will encourage local and foreign visitors alike to discover and experience the rich traditions and customs practised and celebrated in the island’s villages and towns.

“By highlighting the unique traits of the people, places, activities, artefacts and products associated with the intangible cultural heritage of Cyprus, the aim…is to contribute to its safeguarding and promote its effective use in sustainable tourism development processes,” said the Commission.

The bilingual publication (Greek and English) is available for free on the website of the Cyprus National Commission for UNESCO (www.unesco.org.cy)

The publication is presented by the Cyprus National Commission for UNESCO, with the support of the Deputy Tourism Ministry and the UNESCO Chair of the University of Nicosia.