Driver in fatal speedboat accident arrested

The 44-year-old driver of a speedboat involved in a fatal incident off the Larnaca coast was arrested on Monday while the boat was confiscated, Cyprus police said.

According to police, the man driving the speedboat, which was also carrying passengers at the time of the accident, was arrested to facilitate investigations into the cause of the incident.

Stelios (Steven) Archontous, a 40-year-old man from Sia, died from his injuries in Larnaca on Sunday after he was hit by the boat’s propeller.

The man was found injured in the sea at around 2 pm and taken to Larnaca hospital by ambulance. He was pronounced dead upon his arrival.

According to reports, the man had been fishing in the sea near Oroklini when he was hit by a propeller of a speedboat under conditions which are being investigated.

A post-mortem will be carried out at Nicosia General Hospital on Tuesday to identify the exact cause of death.