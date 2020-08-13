Cyprus issues high temperatures alert

Cyprus’ Department of Meteorology has issued yet another yellow warning this summer for “extremely high temperatures” this time during the August holiday period.

The maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 41 degrees Celsius inland by 1300 on Thursday.

Hotter than usual weather is expected to continue on Friday as it goes up another notch making it feel humid and uncomfortable.

So far this year there have been over 53 weather warning issued by the Department for high temperatures.

The Met Office said in its warning, “some health risks amongst vulnerable people, like the elderly and very young, is possible.”

People are advised to stay in the shade, avoid strenuous exercise outside, while vulnerable groups should remain indoors and keep cool.

Work at open construction sites should cease during the afternoon when it is hottest.

Maximum temperatures on Tuesday will rise to 41°C inland range between 32-34°C in coastal areas and 31°C in the mountains.

Night-time temperatures will dip to 24°C inland and coastal areas while staying a bit cooler at 20°C on higher ground.

Fire hazards remain high with the public urged to avoid any action or activity which may cause a fire.

The Forestry Department reminded the public that lighting a fire in the open without a permit is punishable with a fine up to €50,000 and/or imprisonment up to 10 years.

Lighting a fire for food preparation is only allowed in specified areas at picnic sites.

The public is called on to call 1408 (Forestry Department) or 112 (Fire Department) if smoke or fire is spotted.

Cyprus witnessed its hottest July in the past 37 years.

In July, Cyprus saw daily maximum temperatures reaching or even exceeding 40 degrees Celsius more times (17) than in any other July since 1983.

The average daily maximum temperature in July was 39.7°C with the island experiencing a series of week-long heatwaves with a high of 42°C.