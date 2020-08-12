COVID19: Spike in cases worrying, no need to panic

Increased transmission of coronavirus in the community is a cause for concern, but experts say the next couple of days will show if the virus is out of control in Cyprus.

Expert on infectious diseases and Health Ministry Maria Koliou told CNA that the next steps will be determined, depending on how the situation unfolds this week.

Koliou said that the important thing right now is to keep the curve’s downward trend stable and called on people to cooperate with the authorities and adhere to self-protection measures.

Asked if the 25 new cases and one death, that were announced on Tuesday are worrying, Koliou said that there are fluctuations in the curve.

“What matters is to stabilize the downward trend…If we see double-digit cases, over 20, then this is worrisome and it means that something is actually happening, but if the number of cases drops to under 15 and this trend continues, then this means that we had a normal fluctuation.”

Koliou said the high number of COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday does not mean the situation got out of hand, but that the situation is yet not stable.

“We may not see the number of cases dropping to zero but we can drop cases bellow 5…The key to success is people cooperating with authorities.

The time ahead of us is crucial, as it will allow authorities to draw safer conclusions.”

The member of the scientific advisory committee said that they will have another meeting with the Health Minister at the beginning of next week, to review the epidemiological situation and discuss the next steps.

Asked if there are any thoughts about taking stricter measures, Koliou said that this will depend on developments until next week and decisions will be taken accordingly.

She also said that new health protocols are being prepared ahead of autumn.

There is also the issue of children going back to school in September.

“We have several scenarios on the table.

One scenario is to have a few children in class on rotation, the second and more remote scenario is to have all children in class simultaneously with self-protection measures in force, but again this will depend on developments by the end of August.

The third scenario is to have online courses.” (source CNA)