COVID19: Cyprus cases back into double figures, 5 from Poland

Cyprus new COVID-19 cases went back into double-figures on Monday after 10 infections were reported most of them with a travel history including five Polish tourists.

Monday’s results saw Cyprus go back into double-digit cases after nine were confirmed on Sunday.

The new cases were detected from 2,619 tests carried out, bringing the total number of infections to 1,252 and 19 deaths since the outbreak.

Six of the infections reported had a travel history, detected after 1,655 random tests at the airports.

Four were tourists who arrived on the same flight from Poland on 9 August.

Three of them were friends, all were asymptomatic, said the Health Ministry.

Also detected via random sampling at the airport was another Polish tourist who arrived on a different flight from Poland on the same day.

A sixth case was from Scotland who arrived in Cyprus via London on August 8, the individual was also asymptomatic

Another two cases were among 324 samples tested at private labs, neither showed any symptoms.

One of them recently travelled to Lebanon on 3 August and did not observe his mandatory quarantine, the Health Ministry said.

Another person was a close contact of a known case while a woman was found positive after being tested prior to having surgery.

According to the Health Ministry, there are now five patients being treated at Famagusta General, the reference hospital for COVID-19.

They are said to be in a stable condition.