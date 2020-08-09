COVID19: Cyprus daily cases return to single digits

Cyprus on Sunday confirmed another nine new COVID-19 cases, as the daily count dropped to a single digit figure for the first time in almost a week.

The last time Cyprus had reported less than 10 cases was on 3 August, when the health authorities confirmed 5 cases.

Sunday’s cases were detected from 2,919 tests carried out, bringing the total number of infections to 1,242 and 19 deaths.

Five of the infections were close contacts of known cases with one of them reportedly developing symptoms of the disease.

They were found 108 tests in the track and trace scheme of contacts of known cases.

Another two cases were Cypriots who were tested at private labs with one them taking the test after developing symptoms, the Health Ministry said.

Another case involved an employee who returned to work during the second and third stage of lifting the lockdown. The patient was asymptomatic.

Just one of Cyprus’ new infections had a recent travel history and involved a person who recently arrived from Poland.

The individual was tested privately after developing symptoms.

According to the Health Ministry, there are now five patients being treated at Famagusta General, the reference hospital for COVID-19.

They are said to be in a stable condition.

Turkish Cypriot authorities also reported four more cases taking their total of COVID-19 infections in the Turkish occupied north to 169 and four deaths.

Divided Cyprus has a combined 1411 coronavirus cases and 23 deaths.