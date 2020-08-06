BEIRUT: Cyprus collects food for Lebanon

Cyprus volunteer groups, businesses and the general public are rallying together to collect much-needed food and essentials for the victims of the Beirut blast and 300,000 left homeless.

There has been a groundswell of support for nearby Lebanon with the government and private initiative looking for ways to gather essential foodstuffs for the people of devastated Beirut.

Volunteerism Commissioner Yiannakis Yiannaki said his office would be collecting dry and canned foods for people affected by the blast in Beirut.

Private businesses like Petrolina petrol stations are also establishing their own collection points for people to drop off long-lasting food.

Yiannaki said that the government effort, along with the Red Cross, has been undertaken with the Foreign Ministry after contacting the Lebanese government, the collection will start on Friday 7 August.

People can donate canned foods (all types), and dry food such as cereals, crackers and rusks, flour, and baby formula.

Collection points are being established across the island.

Nicosia – Pancyprian Centre for Humanitarian Aid Management

Nicosia, State Fair Grounds

(Kiosk 59)

Hours: 09.00 – 17.00

Monday-Friday

Tel. 22524414

Limassol – Municipality of Limassol

“Social Pantry” Filellinon Street (Ayios Ioannis)

Hours: 08.00 – 15.00

Monday-Friday

Tel. 99728871

Larnaca – Municipality of Larnaca

Municipal Parking – Tasos Mitsopoulos Ave

(Mackenzie area, opposite ice cream parlours)

Hours: 08.30 to 14.00

Monday-Friday

Tel. 99817979

Paralimni – KEPA “Agios Christoforos”

50 Agios Nektarios Street

Hours: 07.30 – 14.00

Monday-Friday

Tel. 23829899 / 23741623

Paphos – Municipality of Paphos – Old Electricity Hall

Vladimirou Irakleous Street

Hours: 8.00 – 14.00

Monday-Friday

Tel. 80006362

For more information call: 22400163 or 22524414.