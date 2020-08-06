BEIRUT: Cyprus collects food for Lebanon

Cyprus volunteer groups, businesses and the general public are rallying together to collect much-needed food and essentials for the victims of the Beirut blast and 300,000 left homeless.
There has been a groundswell of support for nearby Lebanon with the government and private initiative looking for ways to gather essential foodstuffs for the people of devastated Beirut.
Volunteerism Commissioner Yiannakis Yiannaki said his office would be collecting dry and canned foods for people affected by the blast in Beirut.
Private businesses like Petrolina petrol stations are also establishing their own collection points for people to drop off long-lasting food.
Yiannaki said that the government effort, along with the Red Cross, has been undertaken with the Foreign Ministry after contacting the Lebanese government, the collection will start on Friday 7 August.
People can donate canned foods (all types), and dry food such as cereals, crackers and rusks, flour, and baby formula.
Collection points are being established across the island.
- Nicosia – Pancyprian Centre for Humanitarian Aid Management
Nicosia, State Fair Grounds
(Kiosk 59)
Hours: 09.00 – 17.00
Monday-Friday
Tel. 22524414
- Limassol – Municipality of Limassol
“Social Pantry” Filellinon Street (Ayios Ioannis)
Hours: 08.00 – 15.00
Monday-Friday
Tel. 99728871
- Larnaca – Municipality of Larnaca
Municipal Parking – Tasos Mitsopoulos Ave
(Mackenzie area, opposite ice cream parlours)
Hours: 08.30 to 14.00
Monday-Friday
Tel. 99817979
- Paralimni – KEPA “Agios Christoforos”
50 Agios Nektarios Street
Hours: 07.30 – 14.00
Monday-Friday
Tel. 23829899 / 23741623
- Paphos – Municipality of Paphos – Old Electricity Hall
Vladimirou Irakleous Street
Hours: 8.00 – 14.00
Monday-Friday
Tel. 80006362
For more information call: 22400163 or 22524414.