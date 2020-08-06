Cyprus, France defence alliance enters new era

A Defence Cooperation Agreement between Cyprus and France entered into force this month cementing closer cooperation in the fields of energy and maritime security.

The agreement, signed on April 4, 2017, was activated on August 1, 2020, following the completion of internal procedures, Nicosia announced on Thursday.

A statement the deal “further enhances and extends the Republic of Cyprus’ cooperation with the Republic of France, in defence and security matters, while constituting at the same time an important step towards reaching the common goal of safeguarding an environment of stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

It added: “The cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy and maritime security, early warning and crisis management, as well as combatting terrorism and piracy is upgraded.”

On a military level, the agreement provides for “cooperation in the areas of armaments and defence technology, joint training of military personnel and conducting search and rescue exercises”.

The government said the accord underlines bolstered bilateral relations with Paris which was highlighted when President Nicos Anastasiades met French leader Emmanuel Macron last month.