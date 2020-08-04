New Cyprus heatwave after hottest July since 1983

Cyprus’ Department of Meteorology issued an ‘extreme high-temperature warning’ for Tuesday with maximum temperatures soaring to a scorching 40 degrees Celsius.

Hotter than usual weather is expected to continue on Wednesday and go up another notch on Thursday and Friday.

The weather warning is the 52nd issued by the Department this year for high temperatures.

The warning is in effect until 5 pm.

The Met Office said in its warning, “some health risks amongst vulnerable people, like the elderly and very young, is possible.”

People are advised to stay in the shade, avoid strenuous exercise outside, while vulnerable groups should remain indoors and keep cool.

Work at open construction sites should cease during the afternoon when it is hottest.

Maximum temperatures on Tuesday will rise to 40°C inland range between 32-35°C in coastal areas and 33°C in the mountains.

Night-time temperatures will dip to 23°C inland and coastal areas while staying a bit cooler at 21°C on higher ground.

Cyprus is set to cool off during the weekend as the Met Office said the weather will remain “mainly clear and hot” on Saturday but with temperatures lower than the rest of the week.

Fire hazards remain high with the public urged to avoid actions and activities which may cause a fire.

Cyprus witnessed its hottest July in the past 37 years.

In July, Cyprus saw daily maximum temperatures reaching or even exceeding 40 degrees Celsius more times than in any other July since 1983.

The average daily maximum temperature in July was 39.7°C with the island experiencing a series of week-long heatwaves with a high of 42°C.