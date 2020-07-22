Netflix generates over $2.34 mln per employee

Streaming giant Netflix generated $2,343,773 per employee for the financial year 2019, according to data gathered by Buy Shares and released in Q2, 2020, making it the highest figure among selected tech companies.

Apple comes in second by generating $1,899,051 per employee, followed by social media giant Facebook at $1,573,072. Alphabet, which runs Google, generated about $1,361,298 in revenue per employee, while online retail platform eBay lies in the fifth spot with each employee bringing in $812,030.

On the other hand, PayPal generated $766,034 per employee for the period under review, while Twitter followed at $705,986. Retail giant Alibaba Group employees generated $612,117, while Amazon closes the category with each employee generating $351,531.

The Buy Shares research also reviewed the number of Netflix paying streaming subscribers globally between the third quarter of 2011 and the second quarter this year. From the data, the subscribers have grown by 797.42% during the period.

In the third quarter of 2011, the figure stood at 21.5 million, while in the second quarter of 2020, the number was 192.95 million.

During the first quarter of this year, Netflix added about 10.09 million new paying subscribers. The global paying subscribers passed the 100 million mark for the first time in the third quarter of 2017 at 104.02 million, a growth of 85.49% to the current figure.

Netflix subscribers have grown recently thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the report, “Netflix is among companies that have benefitted from the coronavirus pandemic that kept millions of people at home who focused on streaming to pass time. Notably, pandemic growth should be viewed with caution considering that the company was enjoying an organic growth in the number of paid subscribers.”