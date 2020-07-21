COVID19: Two more cases take Cyprus to 1,040

Cyprus confirmed another two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, after zero cases the day before, involving a Portuguese footballer and a local infection.

The first case was a footballer from Portugal who arrived on Saturday via Athens with proof he was COVID-19 negative.

He was later diagnosed positive to COVID-19 after his employer, Doxa FC, privately tested their new signing.

First division side Doxa FC confirmed one of their players was found positive to the virus without, however, naming him.

The Portuguese footballer is the second Doxa player to have tested positive to coronavirus.

Doxa said that the player had not come into contact with other members of the team.

A second case involved a Cypriot woman who was detected after being tested on the recommendation of her GP after developing symptoms.

The local infection was identified through a total of 179 tests completed as part of referrals from GPs and special groups screening at public health centres.

These two positive cases were detected from 1,395 lab tests carried out on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections recorded in Cyprus since the outbreak in March to 1,040.

According to epidemiological data, no positive cases were detected from 511 tests carried out on repatriated Cypriots and passengers, or 111 tests by the Microbiological Labs of general hospitals.

Also returned negative were 38 lab tests on employees who went back to work during phase two and three of easing restrictive measures.

The Ministry of Health also said it had carried out 106 tests on contacts of known coronavirus cases without identifying a new infection.

Meanwhile, 127 tests were carried out in the framework of a Defence Ministry scheme for new army conscripts, they came back negative.