COVID19: Cyprus cases drop back down to zero

Cyprus reported zero new coronavirus cases on Monday for the first time since 3 July which means the total number of positive cases remains at 1038 and 19 deaths since the outbreak.

The country’s health authorities were able to report that no new infection of COVID-19 was identified following 17 days of reporting single-digit cases.

Cyprus has now recorded 15 COVID-free days since the outbreak in early March.

The Health Ministry said it had conducted 1,565 tests on Monday, all proving negative.

According to epidemiological data, no cases were detected after testing 80 samples from contact tracing of known cases, 921 samples were negative from testing people recently returning or arriving at the airport, as were another 80 samples from the general hospital microbiology labs.

Also coming back negative was 190 tests on people belonging to special groups referred by their GPs through public health centres and 214 more through private initiative.

The Health Ministry also announced that another 80 tests carried out in the framework of a Defence Ministry scheme for new army conscripts, came back negative.

Currently, no patients are being treated at the COVID-19 referral hospital in Paralimni.