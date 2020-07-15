COVID19: Two more cases take Cyprus to 1,025

Cyprus confirmed another two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, one involving a person with a recent travel history to Romania and a local infection.

The first case was a passenger from Romania who arrived on Tuesday and was tested at the airport along with another 657 repatriated Cypriots and international arrivals.

A second case involved a close contact of the case reported on Monday, an employee at a spa and gym facility at Limassol Marina.

The local infection was identified after being tested privately. Some 394 tests were carried out on private initiative on Wednesday.

These two positive cases were detected from 1,658 lab tests carried out on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections recorded in Cyprus since the outbreak in March to 1,025.

According to epidemiological data, no positive cases were detected from 87 lab tests on employees who went back to work during phase two and three of easing restrictive measures, or 111 tests carried out by the Microbiological Labs of general hospitals.

Also returned negative were 244 tests completed as part of referrals from GPs and special groups screening at public health centres.

The Ministry of Health also said it had carried out 53 tests on contacts of known coronavirus cases without identifying a new infection.

Meanwhile,108 tests were carried out in the framework of a Defence Ministry scheme for new army conscripts, they came back negative.