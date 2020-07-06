Cyprus wilts under July scorcher

Cyprus is wilting under a July heatwave as the met office issued another extreme weather warning for Monday with maximum temperatures expected to reach 41 degrees Celsius.

The Department of Meteorology issued an extremely high-temperature warning, awareness level “Yellow” as the four-day heatwave continues to grip the island.

The warning is in effect from Monday 1300 till 1700, it follows the orange alert issued on Sunday when temperatures soared to a scorching 43֯ C.

According to the yellow warning, maximum temperatures are expected to hit 41° Celsius on Monday with the hottest part of the day being between 1300 to 1700.

Extreme heat poses some health risks amongst vulnerable groups such as the elderly and very young.

A warning issued by the Health Ministry advised people to keep out of the sun and avoid strenuous exercise or activities outdoors during mid-afternoon.

People belonging to vulnerable groups such as young children, the elderly, heart patients, diabetics, people with respiratory problems, should avoid going out in the sun, and stay in cool areas.

The Ministry urged the public to dress lightly while making sure not to leave children, the elderly or pets locked in the car.

The Forestry Department has issued a red alert for fire risk on Monday, the third one in a row.

It warned people against lighting a fire without a permit or throwing cigarette butts or lit matches within forest areas.

The crimes are punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine up to €50,000.

The department also urged the public to be careful during their outings and avoid actions or activities that may cause a fire, like using tools that generate heat.