Cyprus issues orange alert during sizzling heatwave

An orange warning was issued by the Cyprus Met Office on Sunday for extremely high temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius as a heatwave grips the island.

The Met Office alert is in place until 1700 on Sunday when maximum temperatures are expected to rise to around 43°C inland, 37C° on the coast and 28°C over higher ground.

Cyprus has been sweltering under 40°C heat since Friday.

The public is urged to stay in the shade during the heatwave which poses health risks among vulnerable groups e.g. the elderly and very young.

Temperatures are not expected to change at the start of the week with it feeling uncomfortable as the weather remains hotter than normal for July.