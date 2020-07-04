COVID19: Cyprus cases exceed 1000

Cyprus health authorities announced on Saturday three new confirmed COVID-19 cases after conducting 1,699 tests, taking the total since the outbreak to 1,002.

One of the new positive cases was Apollon FC footballer Djordje Denic, who arrived on the island from Serbia three days ago and underwent a test at the Limassol club’s initiative.

Apollon issued a statement confirming their player tested positive.

The two other cases concern people who came into contact with other two infected individuals found positive on June 29 and June 30, as they work with them.

One of the cases had recently returned to Cyprus from the US.

The tests for the two persons announced as positive were carried out at the initiative of the company which employees them.

The Ministry of Health said that all three positive cases announced on Saturday were detected out of 329 lab tests carried out at private initiative.

No positive cases were detected from 157 lab tests on employees who went back to work during phase B and C of easing restrictive measures, or 24 tests as part of the contact tracing programme.

Also returned negative were 834 samples taken from passengers and repatriates, 97 tests carried out by the Microbiological Labs of the General Hospitals and 249 tests completed as part of referrals from GPs and special groups screening at public health centres.

One patient is currently being treated at Famagusta General, the Covid-19 Reference Hospital.