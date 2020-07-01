First branded boutique hotel opens in Cyprus

Cyprus sees its first branded boutique hotel open for business, as the Indigo in Larnaca started welcoming guests on Wednesday.

The boutique hotel will operate under an international agreement between IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), Sunnyseeker Hotels, the world’s largest hotel management company, in cooperation with Quality Group, a major land and investment developer in Cyprus.

It is situated in Larnaca’s historic St Lazarus church area, just minutes away from the beach.

The hotel incorporates two old houses which have been refurbished, and a new four-storey building, blending the area’s traditional character with modern architecture.

Each of the hotel’s 40 bedrooms is all uniquely designed and inspired by Cyprus’s craft heritage with balconies overlooking the picturesque town.

All the balconies are fitted with traditional Mediterranean yellow shutters, reminiscent of Cyprus past, and mimicking the sunset amongst the surrounding mountains.

The hotel offers guests the chance to relax at its Kampana Pool Bar with breath-taking sea views while its restaurant Avli and Oinotelia wine bar offer tourists a taste of Cyprus.

Savvas Kakos, Chairman and CEO of Quality Group, said: “At Quality Group we are extremely happy and proud to welcome one of the most renowned hotel groups to the city of Larnaca.

Unique and intriguing by definition, and one of the world’s largest boutique brands, Hotel Indigo is now part of the wider area of Saint Lazarus and a perfect addition to the heart of the city.

On behalf of Quality Group, I convey my strong faith and certainty that this brand-new and organic collaboration with IHG and Hotel Indigo will leave its mark on the hotel industry in Cyprus.”

Kakos said the bedrooms have a modern yet contemporary feel by merging concrete with locally made, brightly coloured traditional textiles and light wooden furnishings.

The ensuite bathrooms have spa-like rain showers with brushed concrete flooring and original Cypriot tiling.

“Total construction of the hotel, including the purchase of the land cost €7 mln and now employs 30 people.”

He expressed his “strong faith and certainty that the new partnership with IHG, one of the world’s largest hotel giants and Sunnyseeker Hospitality, will leave its mark on the hotel industry in Cyprus”.

Hotel Indigo Larnaca Cyprus is part of IHG’s latest expansion venture, after the recent opening of Indigo Venice, while another six projects for new hotel units are in the pipeline over the next three to five years.

Marios Polyviou, CEO of Sunnyseeker Hotels, said: “The hotel was scheduled to launch its operation in April, but was put off because of the coronavirus pandemic. The official opening of the Hotel will take part sometime in Autumn if all goes well”.

“We have submitted an application for the hotel to operate as a 4-star hotel, a city centre hotel and as a boutique hotel”.