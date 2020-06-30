COVID19: Arrivals from high-risk countries must self-isolate

Cyprus’ Health Ministry on Tuesday said people arriving from high-risk Category C countries must self-isolate for 14 days as must close contacts of known cases of COVID-19.

The Epidemiological Surveillance Unit said: “Despite the favourable conditions, citizens should not relax in taking the various preventive measures that are necessary to curb the spread of Coronavirus.”

Under the new instructions, people coming from Category C countries should self-isolate for 14 days, as advised by the World Health Organisation, and limit their activities to protect public health.

The Ministry said that people who test positive for COVID-19 with mild or no symptoms will have the option to be taken to Eden Resort, Wellness, Rehabilitation Centre for quarantine or to self-isolate at home until they get the green light.

Health authorities emphasised that those in self-isolation are obligated to comply with the rules. Guidelines for self-isolation at home can be found here: https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/en/pdf/erg60.pdf?fbclid=IwAR127tIVmm_3jsGcoZdNdGGJf1z-bRIf6gnXMKVXTuDWiOcfCXQ8G1V4Sfg

“The strategy for the easing of measures depends on our individual and collective responsibility,” the Ministry said.

Category C countries are all those not included in Categories A and B.

No flights are allowed into Cyprus on a regular basis from countries not included in the two lists.

On Monday, the Health Ministry issued the latest list of countries allowed entry into Cyprus, separating them into categories A and B, based on the rate of transmission, deaths and reported cases.

Visitors from some 22 Category A countries are not required to provide a negative Covid-19 test.

Arrivals from countries in Category B need proof they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to boarding their flight to Cyprus.

Category A (no COVID-19 test required):

Australia, Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Switzerland, Japan, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Malta, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, and South Korea.

Category B (COVID-19 test required):

Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Lebanon, Jordan, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Poland, Romania, and the UAE.

All passengers, irrespective of which category they fall under, are required to fill out the form on the government website https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/