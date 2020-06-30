COVID19: Japan and Serbia added to Cyprus entry list

Cyprus has widened the list of approved countries it will allow entry to based on their COVID-19 status with Japan and Serbia becoming new additions.

The Health Ministry said the list of countries now allowed entry to Cyprus has increased from 34 to 36, in light of a revaluation of the epidemiological risk.

There are now 22 Category A countries, with the latest addition being Japan.

Visitors from these countries in this category are not required to provide a negative Covid-19 test.

Serbia has been added to Category B, which means that passengers arriving from the country will need proof that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to boarding their flight to Cyprus.

The new list – based on the rate of transmission, deaths and reported cases – was announced on Monday by the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, as of Monday, all passengers arriving from airports in Bulgaria will also need to present a negative COVID-19 test, as the country was demoted to Category B during a previous evaluation.

Category A (no COVID-19 test required):

Australia, Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Switzerland, Japan, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Malta, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, and South Korea.

Category B (COVID-19 test required):

Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Lebanon, Jordan, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Poland, Romania, and the UAE.

All passengers, irrespective of which category they fall under, are required to fill out the form on the government website https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/