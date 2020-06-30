Couple found shot dead in Nicosia apartment

Police are investigating a murder and a possible case of suicide after two bodies were found in an apartment with fatal shot gun wounds in the Nicosia suburb of Lakatamia.

The bodies belonged to a couple, identified by police as 56-year-old Christakis Christodoulou and 44-year-old Niki Sieftali, both Greek Cypriots.

The couple were last seen on Monday morning and were found dead at around 9.30 pm in the evening when a relative of Christodoulou went searching for him.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou said various items were found at the scene, including a hunting gun.

The injuries which killed the couple are believed to have been caused by gunshots from the weapon found near the victims.

Asked if the possibility of a murder and suicide was being considered, Andreou said: “It is certainly a serious possibility that we are investigating with the facts we are aware of so far it seems that the involvement of a third party is excluded.”

A post-mortem on the victims to ascertain cause of death will be carried out on Wednesday.

The case is being handled by the Nicosia Crime Investigation Department.