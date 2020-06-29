COVID19: Two new Cyprus cases have travel history

Cyprus health authorities announced on Monday that two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection were people with recent travel history.

This follows Sunday’s results when no news coronavirus infections were reported.

The two positive cases were identified from a total of 1,290 tests, bringing total COVID-19 infections since the outbreak in March to 996.

According to the Ministry of Health, one new case was identified from 766 tests taken among repatriated Cypriots or passengers arriving in Cyprus.

Another case was identified from 215 tests carried out by the general hospital Microbiology Labs, but the patient had a recent travel history, said the Health Ministry.

No positive cases were reported among 125 tests carried out after private initiative and six tests in the contact tracing process.

Some 178 tests carried out in the context of the referrals by GPs and special group screenings through the public health centres also returned negative.

The Ministry said no results were reported from the testing scheme carried out on employees returning to work during the second and third stage of easing the lockdown.

No patient is being treated at Famagusta General, the COVID-19 referral hospital as one patient was discharged earlier in the day.