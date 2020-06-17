COVID19: Cyprus manages to stay on zero cases

Cyprus on Wednesday managed to report no new coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day, the first time it has managed to do so since the outbreak began on March 9.

Health authorities said they detected zero COVID-19 cases after conducting 1,210 lab tests, repeating Tuesday’s results.

It is the seventh time that Cyprus has reported zero cases which means the total number of positive cases remains at 985.

The Health Ministry said that according to epidemiological data, no cases were detected after testing 26 samples from contact tracing of known cases, 132 samples were negative from testing people recently repatriated, as were 270 tests on students and school staff.

Also coming back negative was 204 samples from the General Hospitals’ Microbiology Labs, 230 tests on people belonging to special groups referred by their GPs through the public health centres and 324 more through private initiative.

Two patients are being treated at Famagusta General which operates as the reference hospital for COVID-19, while one patient was discharged on Wednesday.

Another two patients continue to be treated at Nicosia General Hospital ICU, with one of them breathing with the help of a ventilator.