COVID19: Cyprus Airways launches new flight schedule

Cyprus Airways has launched its renewed schedule with flights to Greece, expanding the island’s limited connectivity due to the lockdown measures to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Cyprus Airways will be increasing the number of flights offering more options to tourists wanting to get to the island for a holiday and Cypriots on the lookout for a summer getaway.

As of July, the Larnaca-based airline intends to expand its flight schedule with destinations such as Geneva, Zurich and Tel Aviv.

George Mavrocostas, Cyprus Airways Chief Operations Officer, said the company was quick to adjust to the new COVID situation, applying hygiene standards in accordance with the recommendations of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the World Health Organisation.

“Our priority is the safety of our passengers and crew while doing our bit in preventing the spread of the virus. Our planes are disinfected after each flight, the use of a mask is mandatory for all passengers over 2 years old, while the middle seats remain empty where possible.”

The airline said it will continue its repatriation flights on behalf of the Cyprus government.

According to the company, the airline has carried some 4,000 Cypriots back home since the outbreak of the pandemic with flights from countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“After airports closed in March, we felt it was our duty to put our aircraft to good use, helping Cypriots stranded abroad to get back home,” said Mavrocostas.

“This challenging task demanded hard work, time efficiency and coordination between different parties…to ensure that all repatriates returned safely.

We are thankful to everyone involved and of course, we are very proud of our staff for handling this with the utmost professionalism and humanitarian spirit.

We continue our collaboration with the Cypriot government, and we are ready and willing to respond quickly and efficiently to any needs that arise.”

In July 2016, Charlie Airlines, a Cyprus registered company, won a tender competition for the right to use the trademark Cyprus Airways for a decade. The company launched flights in June 2017.

All Cyprus Airways flights operate on Airbus A319 aircraft with a capacity of 144 Economy Class seats.

In October 2018, the company became a member of IATA.