Cyprus, Greece to coordinate diplomacy against Turkey

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have agreed to coordinate their strategy against Turkey’s illegal activity in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Government spokesperson Kyriacos Koushos said that during a telephone conversation in the presence of Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, President Anastasiades briefed Mitsotakis on latest diplomatic efforts at an EU level to counteract Turkey’s illegal moves.

Anastasiades had an earlier conversation with European Council President Charles Michel and EU High Representative in charge of coordinating external action Josep Borrell.

Greece’s PM also informed Anastasiades on the matters he discussed with the EU officials during a teleconference on Thursday.

“President Anastasiades and Prime Minister Mitsotakis agreed to be in close contact and to coordinate on the matters which concern Greece and Cyprus,” said Koushos.

“This has to do with Turkey’s illegal actions in the Republic of Cyprus EEZ, the threats against Greece`s sovereign rights, Turkey’s destabilising role in the Eastern Mediterranean and the immigration issue,” he added.

Turkish drillship Yavuz in April entered the exclusive economic zone (ΕΕΖ) of Cyprus after Ankara announced another attempt to drill a well in blocks Nicosia licensed to European oil and gas majors.

It was the sixth time Turkey has attempted to drill within Cyprus’ EEZ and continental shelf.

This time around it covers part of exploration blocks 6 and 7, which have been licensed by Nicosia to energy giants Italy’s ENI and France’s TOTAL.

Brussels has imposed sanctions on Turkey for its illegal drilling operations in Cyprus.

Greece has also protested against Turkey’s state petroleum company (TPAO) publishing a map of exploration areas that included Greece’s continental shelf.