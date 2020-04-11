COVID19: Armenian MP coordinates medical supplies for Cyprus hospitals

The Armenian representative in parliament, Vartkes Mahdessian, took delivery early Saturday of a large consignment of protective gear for healthcare workers, as the number of COVID-19 cases in Cyprus reached nearly 600 the previous day.

Mahdessian accompanied House Speaker Demetris Syllouris at Larnaca airport where the cargo of 50,000 medical masks, 5,000 face shields and 4,000 protective overalls arrived and will be delivered to the government’s Health Services for distribution to hospitals.

“We are grateful to President Syllouris for all his assistance to ensure the timely arrival of the medical supplies from China, with the contribution of the CDA Group,” the Armenian MP said.

“Our frontline healthcare workers and medical professionals deserve our full support and the gratitude of our community for all they are doing to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus. We thank them warmly for their efforts, the care they are providing and the exhaustive time they are contributing in this battle against the pandemic,” Mahdessian said.