COVID19: Cyprus police and UK Bases in joint operation

Officers from both the British Bases and Cyprus Police, took part in a joint COVID-19 operation in the Larnaca area on Thursday to ensure adherence to government restrictions on free movement.

This latest effort, between CyPol’s Famagusta Division and the SBA Police’s Dhekelia team, follows hot on the heels of last week’s successful joint operation in the Akrotiri area, where close to 1,000 vehicles were stopped.

A joint statement by Chief of Police Kypros Michaelides and the SBA Police Chief Constable, Chris Eyre said there was a “long-standing joint-commitment to protect the communities of Cyprus from all harm”.

It said their joint efforts aimed “to prevent the further spreading of the COVID-19” in Cyprus.

SBA Police in Dhekelia, alongside the Cyprus Police Famagusta Division, carried out checks in and around Xylophagou, Ormidhia, Xylotymbou and Achna Forest to reinforce the COVID-19 protection measures.

“There was, however, a small number who had chosen to ignore and break the law. Every illegal journey puts lives at risk.”

“Those who choose to ignore the measures should know that Cyprus and SBA Police will use every method to identify and prosecute offenders.”

“This will include the use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition systems to identify vehicles which may be being used in breach of the current legislation.”

More joint operations are planned between the two police forces in the coming weeks and the stay at home message is clear.

“We need your full cooperation. You must comply with the restrictions, limit your movements to those only absolutely necessary, stay home – stay safe and together we will soon get through this and overcome COVID-19,” said the statement.